Minister says inflation a tougher challenge than polls

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing a press conference on Thursday termed inflation a bigger challenge than elections in the country.

He said that PTI’s ‘incompetence’ had no precedence in the country's history, adding that the party made promises to the IMF but backed out of them.

He said that in three and a half years, PTI government changed the finance secretary and the State Bank governor repeatedly.

He said the Sindh government was answerable to the people and it was doing its best to provide every possible relief to the people while the Sindh chief minister not only directed the provincial Food minister to expedite the process of wheat procurement.

He informed that chief secretary and all the deputy commissioners had been directed to ensure price control.

He said that Imran Khan under a well-thought-out conspiracy was pushing the country towards chaos and now it had become clear that Imran Khan was working on foreign agenda and for which funding from India and Israel had been confirmed to him some time ago.

The minister further said that the Election Commission had convicted Imran Khan in money laundering case and how could it be that Imran Khan forgot to disclose 17 accounts with no record of funds and when FIA took action he took stay adding that we (PPP) did not go for stay in a single case and if Imran Khan answered this, he would consider him as an angel.

He said that every script of Imran Khan was imported which reflects the nefarious designs of some countries adding that giving more concessions or pamper Imran Khan would not be good for the country.

The minister underlined the need of making census process clean and transparent so that no any political party and people would have any concerns about it.

He informed that those who died in the flood were being given one million rupees by the Sindh government while 2.2 million houses damaged in flood were being constructed by the Sindh government and for that funds were being given to affected people to build their damaged houses themselves.

