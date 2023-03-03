AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

18th PSL match: Lahore Qalandars defeat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs

Muhammad Saleem Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: Sikandar Raza’s splendid 34-ball 71 not out helped Lahore Qalandars to a miraculous 17-run win over Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandars were seven down for only 50 at the halfway stage of their innings, but Sikandar’s sparkling innings propelled them to 148 after which an outstanding show with the ball restricted Quetta Gladiators to 131 for seven.

Lahore Qalandars lost four wickets for only 28 runs inside the powerplay and by the end of the eighth over, they had half of their batters back in the pavilion after Quetta Gladiators inserted the hosts. But in an incredible rearguard effort, Sikandar pulled his side back in the contest, playing at a strike rate of 209.

The all-rounder put a 69-run stand with Rashid Khan who, with his 21 off 20, provided the desired stability from the other end. The pair took on the charge in the 13th over when they snatched 19 runs off Umaid Asif’s over. Sikandar dispatched Naveen-ul-Haq for three fours in the next over and hit Naseem Shah for another two in the 15th.

Rashid holed out in the 16th and that resumed the fall of wickets. Sikandar smoked two fours and a six towards the end of the innings to give his bowlers a respectable total to defend before Zaman Khan’s run out at the non-striker’s end in the last over brought an end to the innings. In total, Sikandar hit eight fours and three sixes.

Quetta Gladiators cruised to 53 in the Powerplay with Will Smeed playing the role of aggressor, but the dismissal of both openers in a span of six balls derailed what promised to be a smooth sail. Haris Rauf dismissed Yasir Khan on the last ball of the sixth in what was a brilliant over and Smeed fell to Rashid Khan on the last ball of the seventh.

From the end of the Powerplay to the beginning of the 12th, Quetta Gladiators could muster only 11 runs but at the cost of three wickets. Sarfaraz Ahmed made a consolation 27 not out off 28 balls, but failed to get any support as Haris sent back Odean Smith and Mohammad Nawaz.

Haris finished with three for 22 and Rashid took two wickets for 14.

Scores in brief:

Lahore Qalandars 148 all out, 19.2 overs (Sikandar Raza 71 not out, Rashid Khan 21; Mohammad Nawaz 2-19, Naveen-ul-Haq 2-36)

Quetta Gladiators 131-7, 20 overs (Will Smeed 32, Sarfaraz Ahmed 27 not out; Haris Rauf 3-22, Rashid Khan 2-14)

Player of the match – Sikandar Raza (Lahore Qalandars).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSL Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators Sikandar Raza PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

18th PSL match: Lahore Qalandars defeat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories