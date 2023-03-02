AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

More interest rate hikes may be needed, says ECB’s Lagarde

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2023 06:49pm
Follow us

FRANKFURT: More interest rate increases may be needed beyond the one coming later this month, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said Thursday, as inflation in the eurozone remains stubbornly high.

“At this point in time, it’s possible that we continue on that path,” Lagarde told Spain’s Antena 3 television channel.

The ECB has lifted rates at an unprecedented pace in recent months to cool inflation after Russia’s war in Ukraine sent energy and food costs surging.

SBP raises key interest rate by 300bps, takes it to 20%

The Frankfurt institution has already raised its key rates by three percentage points since July.

A further 50-basis-point hike is all but guaranteed at the next meeting of the ECB’s governing council on March 16, but observers are divided over how much further the bank will go from there.

Lagarde said the pace of future hikes was “impossible” to predict and would be decided by the economic data available at the time.

The eurozone’s annual inflation rate stood at 8.5 percent in February, the EU’s statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday, down from 8.6 percent in January.

The decline was smaller than analysts had been expecting, and mostly down to soaring food prices.

Lagarde said last month the ECB’s determination to return inflation to its two-percent target “should not be doubted”.

ECB Christine Lagarde

Comments

1000 characters

More interest rate hikes may be needed, says ECB’s Lagarde

New historic low: rupee suffers another dramatic fall, closes at 285.09 against US dollar

On back of loan from China, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $556mn, now stand at $3.81bn

Pakistan, IMF to reach staff-level agreement by next week: Ishaq Dar

Auto parts maker Agriauto announces partial plant shutdown in March

Court discharges case against Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd)

Former Pakistan woman hockey player killed in Italian shipwreck

KSE-100 gains 0.64% as banking, oil and gas sectors lead charge

Hyundai-Nishat Motors increases prices of its vehicles

Over two dozen sugar mills close early in India’s Maharashtra state

Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister

Read more stories