Binance to revive bid for Singapore crypto permit

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2023 01:12pm
Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore “in due course”, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing executives from the unit.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant.

Bitcoin tops $25,000 to hit eight-month high

Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond “strategic, commercial and developmental” considerations.

