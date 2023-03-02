BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days

Read here for details.

KSE-100 closes 0.24% lower after turbulent session

Read here for details.

Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

Read here for details.

AI Summit 2023: ‘Putting Pakistan on the map for artificial intelligence’

Read here for details.

Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict

Read here for details.

Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading in February hits 31.5% YoY

Read here for details.

Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets

Read here for details.

Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers

Read here for details.

Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism

Read here for details.