BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 1, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Punjab, KPK polls: Supreme Court orders elections in 90 days
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes 0.24% lower after turbulent session
Read here for details.
- Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan
Read here for details.
- AI Summit 2023: ‘Putting Pakistan on the map for artificial intelligence’
Read here for details.
- Imran announces 'suspension of Jail Bharo movement' after SC verdict
Read here for details.
- Profitability of KSE-100 companies grows 9.4% in 2022: report
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s headline inflation reading in February hits 31.5% YoY
Read here for details.
- Sukuks, investments in INPCs: Govt decides to re-pledge approved assets
Read here for details.
- Rs3.82/unit surcharge approved for power consumers
Read here for details.
- Rs484bn KE investment plan draws criticism
Read here for details.
Comments