Mohammad Sadiq resigns as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan

  • Says grateful to the premier and stakeholders for their wholehearted support
BR Web Desk Published March 1, 2023 Updated March 1, 2023 06:41pm
Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq on Wednesday resigned as Pakistan’s special representative to Afghanistan.

In a series of tweets, he said: “After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time had come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits — family, books, and agriculture/environment.”

Sadiq said that he was grateful to the Prime Minister and stakeholders for their wholehearted support as the special representative for Afghanistan.

"I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work," he wrote.

He was appointed to the crucial position in June 2020.

Sadiq previously served as secretary to the National Security Division and held several other posts in the Foreign Office.

