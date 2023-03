KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.226 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,910.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 9.101 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.555 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.493 billion), Silver (PKR 888.553 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 886.760 million), Platinum (PKR 522.918 million), Natural Gas (PKR 287.985 million), DJ (PKR 255.876 million), SP500 (PKR 185.167 million), Copper (PKR 41.980 million) and Brent (PKR 5.623 million).

