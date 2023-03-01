AVN 62.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.25%)
PM Shehbaz lauds services of Pakistan’s rescue teams in Turkiye, Syria

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue...
APP Published March 1, 2023


Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the humanitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams sent to support and assist the earthquake-affected brotherly people of Turkiye and Syria, APP reported.

Addressing a ceremony to honour Pakistan’s search and rescue teams, the prime minister said that they had gathered to praise them as they had worked tirelessly in Turkiye and Syria and rendered commendable services. The 220 million people of Pakistan prayed for their success and appreciated the humanitarian services, he added.

He said “With hard work, dedication and professional manner, our teams performed the rescue work and saved dozens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remember your services forever.”

PM lauds humanitarian services of Pakistan’s rescue teams in Turkiye, Syria The prime minister recollected that during his visit to the quake-hit region of Turkiye, he met the teams working there.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I want to thank and appreciate you because you have strengthened the brotherly and fraternal ties with these two countries and infused vigour and affection in these relations with your meritorious services,” he added.

PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

The prime minister observed that the people of Turkiye were looking towards them not because they had a dearth of resources but due to the deep-seated humanitarian and religious bonds spanning over centuries.

This relationship dated back centuries and cemented further with the Khilafat Movement, he added.

The prime minister said that the members of the rescue teams were the ‘heroes of the entire nation’.

He opined that philanthropists, members of the NGOs, charity organizations and the people of Pakistan had shown generosity to the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria with huge contributions.

The prime minister also commended NDMA for its main role in the dispatch of relief assistance and goods, besides the appreciated contributions of Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Air Force.

He mentioned that Pakistan had dispatched tons of relief assistance and the most needed items including tents, blankets, food etc, adding an order for manufacturing 50,000 winterized tents were also placed which would be sent soon.

The prime minister said the federal cabinet members, parliamentarians and government officials had also committed their salaries to the relief fund.

The prime minister also distributed certificates of appreciation among the members of the rescue teams.

Earlier, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik lauded the efforts of the teams which worked in the adverse weather conditions and rescued precious lives.

He said that the people of Turkiye expressed their gratitude to the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for their generous assistance.



