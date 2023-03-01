AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Pakistan

CM kicks off Rs3.1bn Akbar Chowk flyover project

Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Akbar Chowk underpass and flyover project which will ensure smooth traffic flow on completion.

The project will be completed in four months with an estimated cost of Rs 3.1 billion. Akbar Chowk flyover will consist of two lanes and will be 700-metres long whereas the underpass will also have two lanes and will be 540 metres long.

The CM said on the occasion that they are not running away from elections, which will be held when they are scheduled. “We will try to do as much work as possible in a short span of time. The development projects will be continued,” the CM said.

