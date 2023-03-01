AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
Shura Hamdard discusses ‘Decline of Ethics in the Politics of Pakistan’

Press Release Published 01 Mar, 2023 07:32am
KARACHI: The meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi convened at the Hamdard Corporate Head Office to discuss the “Decline of Ethics in the Politics of Pakistan,” presided over by former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi, the Speaker of Shura Hamdard.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Jameel Ahmad Khan, a distinguished former diplomat and writer, who was invited to speak on the topic as a guest speaker. Among the distinguished attendees was Sadia Rashid, the President of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

Former Justice Haziq-ul-Khairi, along with the Shura members, conveyed their condolences and profound sadness over the passing of eminent Pakistanis, including the former President General Pervez Musharraf (retd), the renowned businessman Bairam D’Avari, the illustrious poet and author Amjad Islam Amjad, and the celebrated anchor and artist Ziamuhiuddin. The members paid homage to these distinguished individuals, extolling their remarkable achievements and contributions to Pakistan, and prayed to Allah for his blessings upon the departed souls.

Guest speaker Jameel Ahmed Khan highlighted the root causes of the deterioration of moral values in society, attributing it to the continuous political instability and the woeful condition of the education sector. He expressed regret that such circumstances have not allowed for the creation of a society where the crucial task of safeguarding ethical principles could be carried out.

Drawing on a specific instance from history, Khan referred to the character assassination campaign waged against Fatima Jinnah, a stalwart figure, during the reign of Ayub Khan, which marked the decline of political ethics in Pakistan. In contemporary times, dishonesty has pervaded every facet of life, including rights, duties, education and training, transactions, justice, commitment, and duty, among many others. Society at large has relinquished concern for the collective good and has become preoccupied with self-interests.

Nevertheless, Khan underscored the urgency of combating this issue and stressed the need for the first concrete steps to reintroduce ethics in politics, coupled with the media’s adherence to a code of conduct. He also emphasized that the attitudes and behaviors of politicians are mirrored on the streets and called for their accountability and responsibility.

