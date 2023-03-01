KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Quetta Crude Oil Ship Corp. 25-02-2023
OP-3 Cs Zhe Disc Alpine Marine Services
Jiang Mogas (Pvt.) Ltd 26-02-2023
B-1 Owl 5 Disc Alpine 27-02-2023
Chemical Marine Services
B-7/B-6 Ever Utile Disc Green Pak Shipping
Load Pvt. Ltd 26-02-2023
Container
B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistics Pvt. 21-02-2023
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023
Canola (Pvt.) Ltd
Nmb-1 Maliki Load Rice Al Faizan 10-02-2023
International
Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Latif Trading 14-02-2023
Wheat Company
Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Vancouver Disc OOCL Pakistan 28-02-2023
Load Pvt. Ltd
Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Eastwind Shipping
Load Company Ltd 27-02-2023
Container
Sapt-4 Ningbo Disc Hapag Lloyd 27-02-2023
Express Load Pakistan
Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Quetta 28-02-2023 Disc.Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship Corp.
Gfs Giselle 28-02-2023 Disc. Load East Wind Shipping
Container Company Ltd
Ever Utile 28-02-2023 Disc Load Green Pak
Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Ningbo 28-02-2023 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
Cs Zhe 28-02-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Jiang Services (Pvt.) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Tabea. 28-02-2023 D/L Container A.P.L. Agencies
(Pvt) Ltd
MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press 28-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Anglesy Shipping Agency
Safeen Prism 28-02-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping
Services Pvt. Ltd
Sunrise. 01-03-2023 D/10000 Trans Maritime
Jet Oil (Pvt) Ltd
Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Alpine Marine
Soya Bean Oil Services
Seaspan 01-03-2023 D/L Container Oceanic Star
Beacon Line Pvt. Ltd
Cape Fulmar 01-03-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly Palladio 28-02-2023 Container Ship -
Margarita 28-02-2023 Tanker -
NYK Vesta 28-02-2023 Container Ship -
Olympia 28-02-2023 Container Ship -
Cosco
Hanburg 28-02-2023 Container Ship -
Juist 28-02-2023 General Cargo -
Hongbo 6 28-02-2023 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 New Fairy Rice Ocean Feb. 25. 2023
Services
MW-2 Ithomi Cement Legend Feb. 23, 2023
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Sunrise Gas Oil Transmarine Feb. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping Feb. 24, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Al Wajbah LNG GSA Feb. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC KANHA LPG Mix Merchant Marine Feb. 25. 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Alizee II Containers MSC Pak Feb. 28, 2023
KANHA LPG Mix Merchant Marine Feb. 28. 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ithomi Cement Legend Shipping Feb. 28, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Santosa Containers GAC Feb. 28, 2023
MSC Pilar Containers MSC Pak -
Coral Actinia Chemicals Alpine -
Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth
Mega I Palm oil Alpine -
Atlantica Bay Gas Oil GSA -
Scirocco Mo Gas Alpine -
=============================================================================
