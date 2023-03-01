Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Pakistan National Quetta Crude Oil Ship Corp. 25-02-2023 OP-3 Cs Zhe Disc Alpine Marine Services Jiang Mogas (Pvt.) Ltd 26-02-2023 B-1 Owl 5 Disc Alpine 27-02-2023 Chemical Marine Services B-7/B-6 Ever Utile Disc Green Pak Shipping Load Pvt. Ltd 26-02-2023 Container B-13/B-14 Hongbo 6 Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistics Pvt. 21-02-2023 Cargo B-16/B-17 Maroudio Disc Ocean Services 07-02-2023 Canola (Pvt.) Ltd Nmb-1 Maliki Load Rice Al Faizan 10-02-2023 International Nmb-2 Al Fager-1 Load Latif Trading 14-02-2023 Wheat Company Straw ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Vancouver Disc OOCL Pakistan 28-02-2023 Load Pvt. Ltd Container ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Gfs Giselle Disc Eastwind Shipping Load Company Ltd 27-02-2023 Container Sapt-4 Ningbo Disc Hapag Lloyd 27-02-2023 Express Load Pakistan Container ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= M.T.Quetta 28-02-2023 Disc.Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship Corp. Gfs Giselle 28-02-2023 Disc. Load East Wind Shipping Container Company Ltd Ever Utile 28-02-2023 Disc Load Green Pak Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd Ningbo 28-02-2023 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Cs Zhe 28-02-2023 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Jiang Services (Pvt.) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Tabea. 28-02-2023 D/L Container A.P.L. Agencies (Pvt) Ltd MSC Elaine 28-02-2023 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd X-Press 28-02-2023 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Anglesy Shipping Agency Safeen Prism 28-02-2023 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd Sunrise. 01-03-2023 D/10000 Trans Maritime Jet Oil (Pvt) Ltd Baru 01-03-2023 D/22000 Alpine Marine Soya Bean Oil Services Seaspan 01-03-2023 D/L Container Oceanic Star Beacon Line Pvt. Ltd Cape Fulmar 01-03-2023 D/L Container Feeder Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jolly Palladio 28-02-2023 Container Ship - Margarita 28-02-2023 Tanker - NYK Vesta 28-02-2023 Container Ship - Olympia 28-02-2023 Container Ship - Cosco Hanburg 28-02-2023 Container Ship - Juist 28-02-2023 General Cargo - Hongbo 6 28-02-2023 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 New Fairy Rice Ocean Feb. 25. 2023 Services MW-2 Ithomi Cement Legend Feb. 23, 2023 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Sunrise Gas Oil Transmarine Feb. 27, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Alexis Wheat Bulk Shipping Feb. 24, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al Wajbah LNG GSA Feb. 27, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC KANHA LPG Mix Merchant Marine Feb. 25. 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Alizee II Containers MSC Pak Feb. 28, 2023 KANHA LPG Mix Merchant Marine Feb. 28. 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Ithomi Cement Legend Shipping Feb. 28, 2023 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Santosa Containers GAC Feb. 28, 2023 MSC Pilar Containers MSC Pak - Coral Actinia Chemicals Alpine - Sochrina Mogas Alpine Waiting for berth Mega I Palm oil Alpine - Atlantica Bay Gas Oil GSA - Scirocco Mo Gas Alpine - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023