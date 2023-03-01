AVN 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.27%)
BAFL 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.29%)
BOP 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-7.38%)
DGKC 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
EPCL 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.91%)
FCCL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.27%)
MLCF 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
NETSOL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.82%)
OGDC 82.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-3.44%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
PPL 62.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-4.22%)
PRL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.12%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.11%)
SNGP 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
TPLP 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.1%)
TRG 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.34%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -47.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 13,997 Decreased By -280.8 (-1.97%)
KSE100 40,510 Decreased By -273.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 15,187 Decreased By -164.6 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 28, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Ship Corp.         25-02-2023
OP-3              Cs Zhe         Disc           Alpine Marine Services
                  Jiang          Mogas          (Pvt.) Ltd         26-02-2023
B-1               Owl 5          Disc           Alpine             27-02-2023
                                 Chemical       Marine Services
B-7/B-6           Ever Utile     Disc           Green Pak Shipping
                                 Load           Pvt. Ltd           26-02-2023
                                 Container
B-13/B-14         Hongbo 6       Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistics Pvt.     21-02-2023
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Maroudio       Disc           Ocean Services     07-02-2023
                                 Canola         (Pvt.) Ltd
Nmb-1             Maliki         Load Rice      Al Faizan          10-02-2023
                                                International
Nmb-2             Al Fager-1     Load           Latif Trading      14-02-2023
                                 Wheat          Company
                                 Straw
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Vancouver      Disc           OOCL Pakistan      28-02-2023
                                 Load           Pvt. Ltd
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Gfs Giselle    Disc           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Load           Company Ltd        27-02-2023
                                 Container
Sapt-4            Ningbo         Disc           Hapag Lloyd        27-02-2023
                  Express        Load           Pakistan
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
M.T.Quetta        28-02-2023     Disc.Crude                 Pakistan National
                                 Oil                               Ship Corp.
Gfs Giselle       28-02-2023     Disc. Load                East Wind Shipping
                                 Container                        Company Ltd
Ever Utile        28-02-2023     Disc Load                          Green Pak
                                 Container                  Shipping Pvt. Ltd
Ningbo            28-02-2023     Disc. Load                       Hapag Lloyd
Express                          Container                           Pakistan
Cs Zhe            28-02-2023     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
Jiang                                                     Services (Pvt.) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Tabea.            28-02-2023     D/L Container                A.P.L. Agencies
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
MSC Elaine        28-02-2023     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
X-Press           28-02-2023     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Anglesy                                                       Shipping Agency
Safeen Prism      28-02-2023     D/L Container               Diamond Shipping
                                                            Services Pvt. Ltd
Sunrise.          01-03-2023     D/10000                       Trans Maritime
                                 Jet Oil                            (Pvt) Ltd
Baru              01-03-2023     D/22000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Soya Bean Oil                       Services
Seaspan           01-03-2023     D/L Container                   Oceanic Star
Beacon                                                          Line Pvt. Ltd
Cape Fulmar       01-03-2023     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly Palladio    28-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Margarita         28-02-2023     Tanker                                     -
NYK Vesta         28-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           28-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Cosco
Hanburg           28-02-2023     Container Ship                             -
Juist             28-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
Hongbo 6          28-02-2023     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              New Fairy      Rice           Ocean           Feb. 25. 2023
                                                Services
MW-2              Ithomi         Cement         Legend          Feb. 23, 2023
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Sunrise        Gas Oil        Transmarine     Feb. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Alexis         Wheat          Bulk Shipping   Feb. 24, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al Wajbah      LNG            GSA             Feb. 27, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              KANHA          LPG Mix        Merchant Marine Feb. 25. 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Alizee II     Containers     MSC Pak                        Feb. 28, 2023
KANHA             LPG Mix        Merchant Marine                Feb. 28. 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Ithomi            Cement         Legend Shipping                Feb. 28, 2023
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk
Santosa           Containers     GAC                            Feb. 28, 2023
MSC Pilar         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Coral Actinia     Chemicals      Alpine                                     -
Sochrina          Mogas          Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Mega I            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Atlantica Bay     Gas Oil        GSA                                        -
Scirocco          Mo Gas         Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Pakistan not on IMF board’s agenda?

MPC to meet tomorrow: Hike in policy rate on the cards?

Power sector: IMF has concerns about next year’s circular debt: Dastgir

MoF says inflation likely to remain high in coming months

All eyes on SC ruling on polls in KP, Punjab

Polls in two provinces: Govt authorises AGP to give ECP legal advice

‘Advance to Deposit Ratio’: Higher rate of tax will not apply on banks for TY 2024

Evacuating electricity from Thar: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission lines

Negative adjustment in KE’s Q2 QTA: Positive adjustment in Jan FCAs of Discos, KE approved

17pc tax applicable on mobile phones valuing above $200

Read more stories