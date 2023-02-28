What is your expectation in the monetary policy announcement on Thursday (March 2)?

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Stock
|Price
|
Habib Metro Mod / Feb 28
Habib Metro Mod(HMM)
|
5.05
▲ 0.94 (22.87%)
|
HBL Invest Fund / Feb 28
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
1.70
▲ 0.18 (11.84%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 28
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
9.11
▲ 0.95 (11.64%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Feb 28
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.48
▲ 0.59 (10.02%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 28
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
8.49
▲ 0.60 (7.60%)
|
Towellers Ltd. / Feb 28
Towellers Limited(TOWL)
|
138.68
▲ 9.67 (7.50%)
|
Masood Textile / Feb 28
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
45.93
▲ 3.20 (7.49%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 28
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
45.84
▲ 3.19 (7.48%)
|
Unilever Foods / Feb 28
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited(UPFL)
|
22500
▲ 1542.50 (7.36%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Feb 28
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
14.40
▲ 0.90 (6.67%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Feb 28
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
3.66
▼ -0.94 (-20.43%)
|
Data Textile / Feb 28
Data Textiles Limited(DATM)
|
3.95
▼ -0.86 (-17.88%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 28
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
5
▼ -0.68 (-11.97%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Feb 28
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
1.87
▼ -0.25 (-11.79%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 28
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
3.55
▼ -0.45 (-11.25%)
|
Trust Mod. / Feb 28
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.45
▼ -0.15 (-9.38%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Feb 28
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.60
▼ -0.06 (-9.09%)
|
Hira Textile / Feb 28
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.45
▼ -0.14 (-8.81%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 28
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
10.50
▼ -1.00 (-8.70%)
|
Saif Textile / Feb 28
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
10.60
▼ -1.00 (-8.62%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
39,568,060
▼ -0.05
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 28
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
22,665,002
▼ -0.13
|
TPL Properties / Feb 28
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
11,954,113
▼ -0.49
|
Habib Bank / Feb 28
Habib Bank Limited(HBL)
|
6,188,576
▼ -0.78
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 28
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
5,270,287
▼ -3.83
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 28
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
4,510,311
▼ -0.29
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Feb 28
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
4,287,224
▼ -2.25
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 28
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
3,949,292
▼ -0.04
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 28
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
3,534,975
▼ -3.27
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 28
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
3,492,039
▼ -0.05
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 28
|
260.20
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 28
|
259.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 28
|
136.29
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 28
|
0.94
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 28
|
1.20
|
Euro to USD / Feb 28
|
1.06
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 27
|
4.56
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 27
|
3982.24
|
Nasdaq / Feb 27
|
11466.98
|
Dow Jones / Feb 27
|
32889.09
|
India Sensex / Feb 28
|
59410.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 28
|
27445.56
|
Hang Seng / Feb 28
|
19785.94
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 28
|
7902.38
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 28
|
15307.67
|
France CAC40 / Feb 28
|
7260.84
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 27
|
20035
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 27
|
167267
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 28
|
75.93
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 28
|
1814.13
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 28
|
84.47
