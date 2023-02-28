AVN 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.33%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.63%)
KAPCO 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.06%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.98%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 109.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.47%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,124 Decreased By -154.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 40,582 Decreased By -202.4 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,243 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken holds talks with Central Asian nations in wake of Ukraine anniversary

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 12:25pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ASTANA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Central Asia Tuesday to meet officials from all five former Soviet republics following the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken’s visit to the capitals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is his first to the region as the Biden administration’s top diplomat.

The trip comes just days after the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, which has tested Moscow’s influence in a region that also includes Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Leaders in the region have been emboldened to stand up to Russia by their new-found leverage as Moscow looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.

Blinken will meet the foreign ministers of all five Central Asian states in Astana on Tuesday before traveling on to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

US officials say the Biden administration has stepped up engagement with the region in an effort to demonstrate the benefits of US cooperation to a region facing economic fallout from the conflict to the west.

In Astana on Tuesday, Blinken told Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi that Washington supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan, which won independence from Moscow in 1991.

“Sometimes we just say those words, but they actually have real meaning and of course we know in this particular time they have even more resonance than usual,” Blinken said in reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also a former Soviet republic.

Kazakhstan backs China’s Ukraine plan before Blinken visit

Blinken will also meet Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was re-elected in a landslide in November and has pushed back publicly against territorial claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Russia and Kazakhstan share the world’s longest continuous land border, prompting concern among some Kazakhs about the security of a country with the second-biggest ethnic Russian population among ex-Soviet republics after Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan Uzbekistan US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Russia-Ukraine war Tashkent Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken holds talks with Central Asian nations in wake of Ukraine anniversary

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories