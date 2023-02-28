AVN 63.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.02%)
BAFL 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.56%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
DGKC 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.96%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.29%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HUBC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.51%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
OGDC 85.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
PPL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
TELE 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
TPLP 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.93%)
UNITY 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
BR100 4,036 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.46%)
BR30 14,226 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.36%)
KSE100 40,645 Decreased By -139.6 (-0.34%)
KSE30 15,265 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

Rizwan Bhatti Published February 28, 2023 Updated February 28, 2023 09:39am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) during this week to deal with the emerging risks to the economy due to uncertain developments.

Sources told Business Recorder on Monday that most probably the meeting of MPC will be held on March 2, 2023 instead of March 16, 2023 to review the key economic indicator and take a decision on interest rate.

“Multiple and unexpected developments on the economic front have forced the SBP to call the MPC meeting coming Thursday,” they added.

Chief Spokesman Abid Qamar has not confirmed the exact date; however, he said there is possibility of an MPC meeting during this week. “So far we can’t confirm any date because there is a process that needs to be completed for the meeting,” he added.

Next MPC meeting so far scheduled on March 16, says SBP

In the previous meeting held on January 23, 2023, the committee increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to 17 percent as the inflationary pressures were persisting and continue to be broad-based.

The next MPC meeting was scheduled on March 16, 2023, however heightened policy uncertainty, market was anticipating an emergency monetary policy meeting before schedule, ie, on March 16, 2023 and now, the MPC meeting is going to be held on March 2, 2023.

Since the last monetary policy meeting, there have been a number of developments on the economic front. On the IMF demand, the federal government has taken some measures to enhance the revenue collection. The government has not only increased the rate of petroleum products and gas tariff but also raised the sales tax rate by 1 percent, ie, from 17 percent to 18 percent.

These steps have raised risks to the inflation outlook. As per the market expectations, inflation continues to make new highs and is expected to clock in at 30.5 percent YoY in Feb 23 compared to 12.2 percent in Feb 22 and 27.5 percent in preceding month.

The increase in inflation is led by increase in food and transport index due to upward revision of petroleum products. Overall, in the first eight months of this fiscal year inflation is likely to be 26 percent against 10.5 percent in the same period of last fiscal year.

Sources said despite these measures IMF’s long pending staff level agreement for the 9th review of Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is still pending and the Fund is demanding further monetary tightening to control the inflation.

Cut- off yields of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) have already risen to 19.95 percent in the previous auction and yields in all three tenors are at their historic high levels since Jun’98.

On the back of these developments, the market is also expecting some 200-300 basis points increase in the key policy rate in the next MPC meeting to be held on Thursday. The committee has already mentioned in the previous policy statement that anchoring of inflation expectations is important to achieve the medium term inflation target of 5-7 percent by December 2024 and requires coordinated monetary and fiscal policy efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF SBP State Bank of Pakistan interest rates policy rate EFF Market Treasury Bills IMF and Pakistan Economic distress MPC meeting

Comments

1000 characters

SBP decides to convene emergent MPC meeting this week

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.47% against US dollar

ADB team briefed about economic outlook

Financial year 2023-24: PD submits 102 uplift projects worth Rs298.5bn

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

Punjab, KP elections: The question of interpretation of statute comes in

Read more stories