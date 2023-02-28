AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Qalandars defeat Islamabad United by 110 runs

Muhammad Saleem Published 28 Feb, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 110 runs in a one-sided 16th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight here at Gadaffi stadium on Monday.

Islamabad United were all out for 90 runs while chasing a formidable target of 201 in just 13.5 overs.

Lahore Qalandars’ batters put on a collective effort to post 200/7 against Islamabad United in 20 overs. Opting to bat first, the Qalandars’ batters carried on their form as they post their second successive 200-plus total in the ongoing event.

Qalandars openers Fakhar Zaman and Tahir Baig scripted a solid start for their side as the duo raised a 58-run partnership before United skipper Shadab Khan dismissed the latter in his first over to get a much-needed breakthrough for his side.

Tahir could score 20 off 17 deliveries, laced up with two boundaries and a six. Fakhar soon followed his opening partner in the next over as Tom Curran castled the in-form batter to bring United back in the hunt as Qalandars slipped to 62/2 in 7.2 overs.

He scored 36 off 23 balls, hitting five boundaries and a six. Following his dismissal, Abdullah Shafique put on a crucial partnership with Sam Billings and made sure that their side stay on track of amassing a big total as the pair added 71 runs in just 38 deliveries amid their stand before the former fell victim to Tom Curran.

The right-handed batter top-scored for the Qalandars with his sensational 24-ball 45, which featured four boundaries and two sixes. The hosts then lost three quick wickets in the middle overs as Hussain Talat (6), Sam Billings (33) and David Wiese (12) fell in the space of just 11 deliveries.

