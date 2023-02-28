AVN 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.47%)
Faysal Bank sponsors 8th SOP Unified Marathon 2023

Published February 28, 2023
KARACHI: Promoting its mission of inclusivity, Faysal Bank Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, was the platinum sponsor for the 8th Special Olympics Pakistan Unified Marathon 2023, held at Emaar Pakistan on 26th February, 2023.

Identified as one of the big-scale social initiatives in Karachi, the event is held every year in advocacy of inclusivity and empowerment and promoting awareness around the need to encourage and understand the importance of equal participation of people with special needs especially those with mental disabilities.

This year, the event was inaugurated by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited, hosting 2000 participants from all walks of lives, including more than 300 differently-abled children and adults.

Speaking at the event, Hussain said, “We are very proud and honored to be partnering with Special Olympics Pakistan and supporting them in their cause. Health, diversity, and social inclusion are at the heart of Faysal Islami’s social responsibility mission. Through the years, we have strived to become a responsible corporate entity by giving back to the society as per our values, guided by Islamic principles and teachings. It gives us immense pleasure to be able to sponsor this event for the promotion of a healthier lifestyle among our people and to create an inclusive environment that uplifts everyone regardless of their race, religion, gender, and disability.”

Faysal Bank Limited Emaar Pakistan SOP Unified Marathon 2023

