1.2m orders influenced by ‘Daraz Live’ campaigns, streams: report

KARACHI: Over 1.2 million orders were influenced by the ‘Daraz Live’ campaigns and streams in 2022. Daraz Group has released the inaugural report on Daraz Live selling in South Asia. The report indicated that live commerce, a combination of live streaming and sales is one of the fastest-growing platforms for raising awareness for brands and sellers alike.

The report looks at Daraz Live’s performance over twelve months across Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal with over 3000 brands and sellers. Over 2600 consumers were also interviewed across the four markets.

The report revealed that Daraz Live selling saw a 900 per cent increase in orders in the last six months of 2022, cementing itself as a strong selling proponent for marketing campaigns. Live selling has worked particularly well for categories where consumers were either able to make quick, low-cost, impulse purchases or situations where consumers want to learn more about certain products before purchasing.

In addition, categories like fashion, lifestyle, electronics and fast-moving consumer goods benefit the most from live streaming. 60 per cent of the consumers surveyed stated that they use Daraz Live to learn more about a product and potentially get additional discounts before making a purchase. “Live commerce at Daraz Pakistan has been a great experience in terms of building engagement across platforms and creating the right kind of conversions by implementing tactics like gamification, product reviews and un-boxing. This, powered by commissions, keeps the momentum going,” said Zoheb Asif, Daraz Live Pakistan influencer and actor.

Besides Daraz Live streaming, Daraz also launched the Daraz influencers’ model that allows brands to tap into a list of influencers who are trained to live stream professionally in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. As the leading e-commerce player in South Asia, Daraz is confident that live selling will scale in the next few years as internet penetration continues to grow in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

