CBOT corn may retest support $6.48-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a support of $6.48-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $6.43-1/2 to $6.46-1/2 range.

The deep drop over the past few trading sessions has been driven by a wave 3, which shows no sign of completion. It is hard to predict the exacting ending point of this exceptional wave.

However, its strong momentum does suggest a further extension towards $6.35-1/4.

A rise above $6.52-1/4 could be extended to $6.54-1/2. On the daily chart, both the downtrend from $7.66-1/2 and the trend from $7.12 have resumed.

They are respectively driven by two waves of different degree.

Two projection analyses on these waves suggest a target of $6.38, which will be confirmed when corn breaks the immediate support of $6.47.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $6.56.