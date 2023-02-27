AVN 63.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
DGKC 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.51%)
NETSOL 74.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.57%)
PRL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
TELE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
TPLP 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.28%)
TRG 111.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,058 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 14,313 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,785 Increased By 77.7 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,362 Increased By 36.5 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest support $6.48-1/4

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2023 12:49pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a support of $6.48-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could be followed by a drop into $6.43-1/2 to $6.46-1/2 range.

The deep drop over the past few trading sessions has been driven by a wave 3, which shows no sign of completion. It is hard to predict the exacting ending point of this exceptional wave.

However, its strong momentum does suggest a further extension towards $6.35-1/4.

A rise above $6.52-1/4 could be extended to $6.54-1/2. On the daily chart, both the downtrend from $7.66-1/2 and the trend from $7.12 have resumed.

They are respectively driven by two waves of different degree.

Corn edges higher, set for second weekly drop on US planting outlook

Two projection analyses on these waves suggest a target of $6.38, which will be confirmed when corn breaks the immediate support of $6.47.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to $6.56.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest support $6.48-1/4

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Punjab, KPK polls: SC bench reconstituted to five members

PPRA declines giving exemption to Exim Bank

Court sends Lieutenant General Amjad Shoaib (retd) on 3-day physical remand

Sales tax, other issues: FBR invites textile exporters to a moot

New hope for CASA-1000 as Taliban govt decides to honour previous pact

Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PM

Twitter lays off 10% of current workforce

CPEC IPPs: Govt willing to amend PERA to satisfy Chinese lenders

FBR asks Customs to deposit confiscated foreign currencies in NBP

Read more stories