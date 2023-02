HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Monday with another loss, in line with a retreat across Asia following a Wall Street sell-off fuelled by worries about rising US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.33 percent, or 66.53 points, to 19,943.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.28 percent, or 9.13 points, to 3,258.03, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.74 percent, or 15.77 points, to 2,124.88. AFP