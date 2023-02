HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning as traders fret over more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes following an above-forecast wholesale inflation reading.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 29.04 points, to 20,958.63.

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.13 percent, or 4.30 points, to 3,244.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.06 percent, or 1.29 points, to 2,148.94.