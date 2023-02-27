Amjad Islam Amjad termed an icon of contemporary Urdu poetry

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk lauded the valuable contribution of noted Urdu poet, dramatist, critic, columnist and fiction writer, Amjad Islam Amjad and said that the vacuum created by his death could never be filled.

Sharing his views on Amjad’s work, he said the great literary icon was a hallmark of contemporary Urdu poetry and due to his death, Urdu literature has lost an important romantic poet and fiction writer.

He said Amjad Islam Amjad highlighted social, economic and political issues through his dramas and columns and his literary contributions would be remembered for ages.

Dr Khushk said the legendary writer was of a multidimensional personality, who wrote several books and received ample recognition for his contributions to Urdu literature. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998 and Writers Guild Award in 1976. Later on, he also received the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2022, he said.

Dr Khushk said Amjad Islam Amjad was the author of about 40 books and through his writings, he bridged the gap and brought people closer to literature. He said apart from poetry and columns he wrote numerous dramas for television, through which he highlighted social and political issues in an amazing way and received special President Award on TV Serial Waris in 1980. His dramas “Waris”, “Dahleez”, “Samandar” and “Fishar” were extremely popular among the masses as well as they were an asset for the Urdu drama history, he expressed.

He said a Hall of Fame was established in PAL in recognition of the valuable literary contributions of Amjad Islam Amjad.