‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz exchanged barbs over the latter’s reservations over presence of two judges of the top court towards her party.

The heated exchange between the duo comes after PML-N leaders raised objection over the presence of Justice EjazulAhsan and Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in a nine-member bench, hearing a suomotu case about polls delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Taking to twitter, PTI chief lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and “spoilt brat” Maryam Safdar for what he termed as “shameless and calculated attacks on apex court judges”.

“Shameless (and) calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM (and) spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only — to run away from elections even by violating Constitution,” Khan tweeted.

IK ‘responsible’ for economic mess, insists Maryam

The ex-prime minister further claimed that by attacking the Supreme Court, the PDM and Co is damaging the federation and ensuring the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan.

In retaliation, Maryam also took to twitter with equal venom for the PTI chief, and said: “Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving (and) surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz (ex-DG ISI) and his vestiges”.

She challenged Imran to “watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance.”

“Your chordaku narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs58bn), to your wife’s jewellery (and) Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5-carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption,” she tweeted.

She further accused Khan of avoiding courts and “begging for adjournments”, saying that this is a “glaring admission of you being guilty.”

“Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up (and) face the law,” she said challenging the former prime minister to face the courts where the incumbent government of PDM has registered different case, which PTI terms politically motivated.

