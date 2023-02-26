AVN 63.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.36%)
BAFL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.25%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.51%)
DGKC 40.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
EPCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.83%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.48%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
MLCF 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.52%)
NETSOL 74.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.87%)
OGDC 87.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.33%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
PPL 66.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.35%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.31%)
SILK 0.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
TELE 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.62%)
TPLP 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TRG 111.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 14,311 Decreased By -104.6 (-0.73%)
KSE100 40,708 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,326 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Road traffic accident deaths

Published 26 Feb, 2023 03:27am
Follow us

Three years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that its data showed that road traffic accident deaths in Pakistan reached 28,170 or 1.93 percent of total deaths.

In the following years, however, the number of fatal road traffic accidents has only increased. On last Friday night, for example, at least 13 people were killed and more than 20 injured due a traffic accident near Rukanpur on the Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5).

According to media reports, the tragedy occurred as a speeding jeep rammed into two other vehicles on the highway near Rahimyar Khan, southern Punjab.

That road traffic accidents and the deaths caused by them have unfortunately become a routine affair in the country is a grim reality.

According to a study, Pakistan ranks first in the Asia region for most fatalities in road accidents. The situation is profoundly alarming, to say the least.

The situation underscores the need for strictly implementing traffic and driving rules immediately. Driving above the speed limit or driving too fast is one of the major reasons behind road traffic accidents.

Speed limits are therefore required to be enforced strictly. The violators must be punished severely.

Ahmed Sami Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO Multan Sukkur Motorway road traffic accidents accident deaths

Comments

1000 characters

Road traffic accident deaths

‘2-judge’ controversy: IK, Maryam trade barbs

No G20 joint statement after China objections on Ukraine war

Consultation begins to revive stalled renewable energy projects

'Completely false': Govt says no instruction given to stop payment of salaries, pensions

DG I&I-IR starts separating cases of tax evasion and money laundering

Punjab decides to implement austerity plan

Suo moto on polls date: 3 coalition partners request SC to constitute bench sans 2 judges

PPRA decides to start e-procurement at federal level

Karachi: markets, malls to be shut by 8:30pm

Govt yet to appoint new PTA chairman

Read more stories