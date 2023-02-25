PFA disposes of 1,300 litres of fabricated milk

LAHORE: In a bid to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation in Punjab and disposed of 1,300 litres of fabricated milk on Friday.

A dairy safety team of PFA raided a unit in Khudiyan and caught the milk adulteration mafia red-handed producing fabricated milk besides confiscating a suction pump, 10 plastic drums, two gas cylinders, a stove and other adulterated ingredients.

The authority also confiscated a vehicle that was being filled with impure milk at the time of the raid.

The PFA also lodged an FIR against the three accused in the nearest police station over adulteration and violations of the provincial food regulations.

