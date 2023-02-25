FIA smashes gang involved in sale of fake dollars

LAHORE: A team of FIA Cyber Crime Circle Lahore has smashed a gang allegedly involved in the sale of fake US dollars.

The FIA team arrested three members of the gang who were identified as Suhail Ahmed, Fahd and Zaka. The accused were charged with selling fake dollars worth Rs 1.7 million. They have been arrested from different areas of Lahore.

The FIA has also recovered fake dollars from their possession. The accused used to sell the fake dollars by using different currency exchange applications. They had also given online advertisements for their business. The FIA has started investigations.

