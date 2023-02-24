AVN 64.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
DGKC 40.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 70.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
KAPCO 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.97%)
MLCF 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.55%)
NETSOL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
OGDC 87.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PPL 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.68%)
PRL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.31%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.49%)
SNGP 41.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.59%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.34%)
UNITY 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,381 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 8.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,392 Decreased By -16.2 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Six dead, dozens still missing after China mine collapse

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2023 10:03am
Follow us

BEIJING: Dozens of people remained missing on Friday following a collapse at a coal mine in northern China that killed six, state media reported.

A rescue operation involving hundreds of workers was ongoing after a 180-metre-high slope gave way at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa Left Banner area on Wednesday.

Emergency efforts were initially hampered after another landslide later that day.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, 47 people were still unaccounted for, six were recovered alive, while another six were found dead.

Death toll from China mine collapse rises to four, dozens still missing

China’s ministry of emergency management urged “all-out efforts to search for the missing personnel without delay, and not to lose hope of finding them”, state news agency Xinhua reported Friday.

“Saving lives is still the top priority,” Xinhua quoted a ministry work team as saying, adding that “efforts should also be made to prevent secondary disasters”.

Footage from CCTV showed rescue workers in orange overalls and yellow helmets dwarfed by a mountain of rust-coloured rubble, and excavators working to clear some of the debris.

“I had just started work when I saw slag falling down the slope. The situation got worse and worse,” a rescued worker named Ma Jianping told CCTV.

“We tried to organise an evacuation, but it was too late – the slope came down,” he said from a hospital bed in the neighbouring Ningxia region, a catheter protruding from his throat.

State media reported the collapse had affected a “wide area” of the mine operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company. It was not clear what caused the collapse.

CCTV said police were investigating, while Xinhua on Friday said the ministry of emergency management had called for “comprehensive investigations”.

‘I’d have died’

Video posted on social media by a coal truck driver on Wednesday showed rocks cascading down a slope, kicking up clouds of dust that engulfed several vehicles.

“The whole slope has collapsed… How many people must be dead from that?” a male voice can be heard saying in the background.

“If I’d lined up over there today, I’d have died in there, too.”

Located in China’s arid north, Alxa League – which includes the Alxa Left Banner – is a sparsely populated region whose economy runs largely on mining and other extractive industries.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

Accidents still occur frequently, however, in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

Around 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province, while two others died.

China coal mine

Comments

1000 characters

Six dead, dozens still missing after China mine collapse

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Read more stories