AVN 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.5%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 13.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.98%)
DGKC 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.12%)
EPCL 45.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.55%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.37%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
HUBC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 29.43 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.14%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
OGDC 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.21%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.9%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
TPLP 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.15%)
TRG 115.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.69%)
UNITY 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.75%)
BR30 14,461 Decreased By -156.7 (-1.07%)
KSE100 40,951 Decreased By -216.2 (-0.53%)
KSE30 15,434 Decreased By -94.1 (-0.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll from China mine collapse rises to four, dozens still missing

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2023 11:18am
Follow us

BEIJING: The death toll from a collapse at a coal mine in northern China rose to four on Thursday, state media reported, as the search for dozens still missing resumed after a massive landslide hindered progress overnight.

More than 50 people were trapped when a 180-metre-high slope gave way at the open-pit mine in the Inner Mongolia region’s Alxa Left Banner at around 1 pm (0500 GMT) on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Hundreds of rescue workers were dispatched to the remote site, but another landslide later that day temporarily halted efforts to save those trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescuers have since resumed their work, CCTV reported around midday Thursday, adding that at least four people had been killed in the incident, with six injured and 49 still unaccounted for.

Footage from the broadcaster showed rescue workers in orange overalls and yellow helmets dwarfed by a mountain of rust-coloured rubble, and excavators working to clear some of the debris.

“I had just started work when I saw slag falling down the slope. The situation got worse and worse,” a rescued worker named Ma Jianping told CCTV.

“We tried to organise an evacuation, but it was too late – the slope came down,” he said from a hospital bed in the neighbouring Ningxia region, a catheter protruding from his throat.

The injured were all currently in stable condition, CCTV reported a doctor at the hospital as saying.

State media initially reported that the collapse had affected a “wide area” of the mine operated by the Xinjing Coal Mining Company.

It was not clear what caused the collapse, and calls to the company by AFP went unanswered on Thursday.

A video posted on social media by a coal truck driver on Wednesday showed rocks cascading down a slope, kicking up clouds of dust that engulfed several vehicles.

“The whole slope has collapsed… How many people must be dead from that?” a male voice can be heard saying in the background.

“If I’d lined up over there today, I’d have died in there, too.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed authorities to “do everything possible to search for and rescue the missing people”, state media reported Wednesday.

Dangerous work

Located in China’s arid north, Alxa League – which includes the Alxa Left Banner – is a sparsely populated region whose economy runs largely on mining and other extractive industries.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

Some 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.

China coal mine

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll from China mine collapse rises to four, dozens still missing

Forex reserves to get much-needed boost: China lends a hand amid IMF procrastination

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Read more stories