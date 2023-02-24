KPO attack: Sindh IGP announces cash rewards for SSU officers, commandos

KARACHI: Sindh’s Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho visited Special Security Unit headquarters, and met commandos who fought bravely against the terrorists during the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office.

The IGP announced cash rewards for the officers and commandos who participated in the clearance operation. IGP Sindh announced Rs50,000 each for the commandos, Rs100,000 for the NCOs and Rs200,000 for the officers.

Upon arrival of IGP Sindh, he was welcomed by DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Addl IG Karachi and other senior officers.

He was presented guard of honour by a special contingent of Special Security Unit (SSU).

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho met with the commandos of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team who fought against the terrorists during terror attack on Karachi Police Office.

IGP Sindh addressing the commandos acknowledged and appreciated their professional capabilities for foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The IGP Sindh also presided a meeting at SSU conference hall where he was briefed by the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed regarding the operation conducted against the terrorists at KPO.

IGP Sindh also reviewed the current law and order situation of the province, overall security of vital installations as well as the security of ongoing Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi. DIG Finance Tariq Dharejo and AIG Operation Raza Haider also attended the meeting.

