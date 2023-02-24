AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
BAFL 30.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.42%)
DFML 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
DGKC 40.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
EPCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
FFL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.96%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HUBC 69.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.64%)
MLCF 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
NETSOL 76.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.88%)
OGDC 88.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.17%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
PPL 67.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-3.64%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.83%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
TPLP 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
TRG 114.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.95%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.85%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.13%)
BR30 14,416 Decreased By -201.6 (-1.38%)
KSE100 40,839 Decreased By -329.1 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,408 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPO attack: Sindh IGP announces cash rewards for SSU officers, commandos

Recorder Report Published 24 Feb, 2023 06:00am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh’s Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho visited Special Security Unit headquarters, and met commandos who fought bravely against the terrorists during the recent attack on the Karachi Police Office.

The IGP announced cash rewards for the officers and commandos who participated in the clearance operation. IGP Sindh announced Rs50,000 each for the commandos, Rs100,000 for the NCOs and Rs200,000 for the officers.

Upon arrival of IGP Sindh, he was welcomed by DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed and Addl IG Karachi and other senior officers.

He was presented guard of honour by a special contingent of Special Security Unit (SSU).

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho met with the commandos of Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team who fought against the terrorists during terror attack on Karachi Police Office.

IGP Sindh addressing the commandos acknowledged and appreciated their professional capabilities for foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The IGP Sindh also presided a meeting at SSU conference hall where he was briefed by the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed regarding the operation conducted against the terrorists at KPO.

IGP Sindh also reviewed the current law and order situation of the province, overall security of vital installations as well as the security of ongoing Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi. DIG Finance Tariq Dharejo and AIG Operation Raza Haider also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon Javed Alam Odho KPO attack

Comments

1000 characters

KPO attack: Sindh IGP announces cash rewards for SSU officers, commandos

China debt: FO seeks to ease US concerns

IK says ‘sacrificed’ Punjab, KP govts in national interest

Dissolved assemblies of Punjab and KP: SC issues notices to AGP, others

Punjab, KP polls: PBC wants Justice Mazahar to recuse himself from bench

March to September 2023: PD proposes load management plan

Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

Industries/sectors earning over Rs300m: SC directs payment of 4pc super tax within a week

US Senators meet PM, discuss trade, investment

Import of luxury items ST: FBR empowered to impose higher rate of 25pc

Debt and debt instruments: Profit on debt and capital gains given tax exemption

Read more stories