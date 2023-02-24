KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 23, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Brains Securities Dewan Farooqe Motors 15,000 13.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 13.50 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 7,440,000 9.18 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,440,000 9.18 K & I Global Ghani Glass 125,000 39.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 39.00 Adam Usman Sec Ghani Global Glass 1,000 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.50 KHS Securities Ghani Global Holding 34,100 14.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,100 14.75 Brains Securities Hascol Petroleum 3,000 5.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 5.80 Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 10,000 916.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 916.00 K & I Global P. S. O 21,500 125.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 125.50 Multiline Sec Pakistan Petroleum 2,000 74.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 74.75 MRA Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 500 11.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.25 Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 870,000 117.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 870,000 117.60 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,522,100 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023