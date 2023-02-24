KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (February 23, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Brains Securities Dewan Farooqe Motors 15,000 13.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 13.50
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 7,440,000 9.18
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,440,000 9.18
K & I Global Ghani Glass 125,000 39.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 125,000 39.00
Adam Usman Sec Ghani Global Glass 1,000 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 6.50
KHS Securities Ghani Global Holding 34,100 14.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,100 14.75
Brains Securities Hascol Petroleum 3,000 5.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 5.80
Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 10,000 916.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 916.00
K & I Global P. S. O 21,500 125.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,500 125.50
Multiline Sec Pakistan Petroleum 2,000 74.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 74.75
MRA Sec. Synthetic Prod.Enter 500 11.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.25
Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 870,000 117.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 870,000 117.60
Total Turnover 8,522,100
