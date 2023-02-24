Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Highnoon Laboratories 31.12.2022 200% 10% 2,417.172 57.71 29.04.2023 22.04.2023 to
Limited Year End Bonus
Shares 11.00.A.M 29.04.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2022 10% (F) 11,233.168 7.40 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 29.03.2023
AGM
Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2022 Nil 21,320.931 83.45 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to
Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 27.04.2023
AGM
Jubilee Life
Insurance 31.12.2022 100% 15% 2,072.050 23.74 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Company Limited Year End Bonus Shares 11.00.A.M. 30.03.2023
AGM
ZIL Limited 31.12.2022 - 23.376 3.82 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to
Year End 10.00.A.M 30.03.2023
AGM
Sazgar Engineering - - - - 18.03.2023 12.03.2023 to
Works Limited 11.00.A.M. 18.03.2023
EOGM
Pakistan Services Ltd. - - - - 16.03.2023 10.03.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 16.03.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
