KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Highnoon Laboratories 31.12.2022 200% 10% 2,417.172 57.71 29.04.2023 22.04.2023 to Limited Year End Bonus Shares 11.00.A.M 29.04.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Faysal Bank Limited 31.12.2022 10% (F) 11,233.168 7.40 29.03.2023 22.03.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 29.03.2023 AGM Pakistan Tobacco 31.12.2022 Nil 21,320.931 83.45 27.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Company Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 27.04.2023 AGM Jubilee Life Insurance 31.12.2022 100% 15% 2,072.050 23.74 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Company Limited Year End Bonus Shares 11.00.A.M. 30.03.2023 AGM ZIL Limited 31.12.2022 - 23.376 3.82 30.03.2023 24.03.2023 to Year End 10.00.A.M 30.03.2023 AGM Sazgar Engineering - - - - 18.03.2023 12.03.2023 to Works Limited 11.00.A.M. 18.03.2023 EOGM Pakistan Services Ltd. - - - - 16.03.2023 10.03.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 16.03.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

