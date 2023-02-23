AVN 65.78 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
EPCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.85%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.63%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 68.34 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (4.16%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
KAPCO 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.48%)
OGDC 90.78 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.18%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.34%)
PRL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.48%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.14 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.52 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (3.76%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran accuses govt of destroying economy

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of destroying the economy and asked the rulers to bring back the country’s ‘looted money’ stashed abroad.

In his address through a video link here on Wednesday minutes after the Prime Minister’s press conference, Imran Khan vowed to hold the incumbent rulers accountable after returning to power, no matter what happens. “In the past, these rulers escaped law but in future they would face the consequences for violating the constitution and fundamental rights,” he added.

He said that only thing he understood from the PM’s speech was that Sharif was preparing the nation to be ready for inflation after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He criticised the government’s austerity measures and told the rulers to stop fooling the people by sharing plans to cut down the number of government vehicles and selling land; “I thought there would a big decision. They must be worried about the nation”.

He warned that the economic situation would not improve with the government’s cosmetic measures; “the coalition government claimed to fix the economic within 10 months, but have actually destroyed the country. Even an enemy would not do what has happened in the country in the last 10 months,” he said.

The PTI chief said that Pakistan was facing a three times higher inflation as compared to the tenure of his government. He held the rulers and their and ‘facilitators’ responsible for all the wrongdoings in the country, including inflation, a failing economy and low inflow of remittances from overseas Pakistanis. “After coming into power, they had only one objective, quashing their corruption cases,” he added.

Speaking about the possibility of upcoming election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI chief said that the caretaker governments could not exist after 90 days. “If polls are delayed beyond 90 days, then the nation will have to step outside to defend their Constitution. Our goal is to ensure implementation of rule of law and the Constitution in the country,” he added.

The former prime minister, while criticising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s role in not issuing the schedule for the polls, maintained that Article 6 should be applied to the electoral body’s head for violating the Constitution.

At the same time, the PTI chief paid a tribute to his party workers and supporters in Lahore for participating in the PTI’s ‘jail bharo’ (voluntary arrest) movement, which kick-started earlier today. He averred that the nation has become fearless after the launch of the movement from Lahore; “it was initiated to break the chains of fear and the nation was now ready for a revolution”.

He admired the people of Lahore and the PTI senior leadership for giving their arrest. He also thanked the people for being there when he appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) two days ago seeking protective bail in the case pertaining to protests outside offices of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif elections arrest PDM PTI Imran Khan ECP Constitution economic crisis PM Shehbaz Sharif PTI chairman Jail Bharo Tehreek

Comments

1000 characters

Imran accuses govt of destroying economy

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

Pakistan seeks breakthrough in high-level US trade talks

Govt announces steps to correct fiscal imbalances

PPIB tells govt: Sinosure reluctant to insure any new power project

Govt, KE ink deal to settle Rs312.7m dispute

Punjab, KP polls: CJP takes suo motu notice of delay

ECP fails to take decision on election date

Oct-Dec QTA for Discos: Nepra agrees to approve Re0.5/unit hike in tariff

Kazakh President to visit Pakistan after 20 years

NTDC completes Bolan-Gwadar transmission line

Read more stories