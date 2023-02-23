ICE canola futures rise

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures rose to their highest in more than a month on Tuesday, with gains in soybean futures supportive to the market.

Most-active May canola rose $11.60 to settle at $831.90 per tonne. March canola rose $10.10 to $838.50 per tonne. On a continuous basis, the front-month contract peaked at its highest since Jan. 19.

The May-July canola spread, the most active inter-month spread, traded 7,105 times. The March-May spread traded 2,432 times and July-November traded 2,176 times. Chicago Board of Trade May soybean futures settled up 21-3/4 cents at $15.44 a bushel. Euronext May rapeseed futures gained 0.4%.