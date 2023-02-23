KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 91,967 tonnes of cargo comprising 41,694 tonnes of import cargo and 50,273 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 41,694 comprised of 16,432 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 22,293 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 975 tonnes of Canola & 1,994 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 50,273 tonnes comprised of 22,854 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 3,146 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 24,273 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 3824 containers comprising of 1381 containers import and 2443 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 11 of 20’s and 678 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 35 of 20’s and 904 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 299 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Only one ship namely, CMA CGM Melisande has berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 06 ships namely Ausone, Advantage Atom, Xin Yan Tian, Northern Dexterity, Independent Spirit and Spring Oasis have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 02 ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Veracruz left the Port on Wednesday morning, while a Gernel cargo carrier ‘Incredible Blue’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 103,049tonnes, comprising 76,274 tonnes imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,193` Containers (1,618 TEUs Imports and 1,575 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, MSC Joanna and Xpress Bardsey & another ship, EM Astoria carrying Containers are expected to take berths at Containers Terminal on Wednesday, 22nd February- 2023.

