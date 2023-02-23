Chamber president expresses concern over supply of harmful wheat

HYDERABAD: President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has stated that one of the characteristics of the best nations in the world is that they do not compromise on the health of the citizens, but the local authorities have stooped to such an extent that they have put the health of Sindh’s citizens at risk.

He expressed dismay over the fact that PASSCO has issued a tender in newspapers for the sale of 44,000 metric tons of wheat lying in the warehouses of PASSCO that is hazardous for human consumption. The last date for submission of the tender is March 3, 2023.

According to the tender issued by the General Manager Commercial, a total of 44,102 metric tons of wheat has been damaged in Hyderabad, Khairpur and Derwalhiar Balochistan zones which commodity is harmful to human health. It is also stated in the tender that the damaged wheat is to be sold as per condition.

He said this proves that the wheat crisis in Sindh is artificial that has intensified for the past several months and this crisis has been created to sell the stale and unhealthy wheat kept in the warehouses of PASSCO. Now after creating an artificial crisis of wheat, a tender has been issued by the officials of the food department to supply large quantities of spoiled wheat to the floor owners in return for a heavy bribe.

He further said that despite having such a dynamic and comprehensive Chief Minister in Sindh, the officers of the food department are involved in this inhuman act. The action is considered as an attack against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah's services for Sindh.

President Chamber Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani demanded that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla must take immediate notice against the officers of Sindh Food Authority for issuing the tender of sale of damaged wheat, appropriate action should be taken and the arrangements should be made for the safety and complete supply of wheat in the future so that there is no repetition of such instances.

He concluded by saying that Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry will soon submit a written policy to the Sindh government for the purchase of wheat under public-private partnership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023