AVN 65.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.09%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 41.67 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.91%)
EPCL 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.08%)
FFL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.83%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.68%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 66.65 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.59%)
HUMNL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
KAPCO 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (8.17%)
NETSOL 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.95%)
OGDC 89.97 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 71.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
PRL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.17%)
SILK 0.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.66%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.78%)
TPLP 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
TRG 116.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.43%)
UNITY 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,098 Increased By 11.1 (0.27%)
BR30 14,548 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,026 Increased By 76.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,438 Increased By 5.6 (0.04%)
Feb 22, 2023
Oil steadies as investors await US Fed Reserve comments

Reuters Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 08:13am
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest rates hikes, which may lower economic growth and limit global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were up 2 cents to $83.07 a barrel by 0242 GMT after falling 1.2% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April were down a cent to $76.35 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18 cents.

The US Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected US employment and consumer prices.

Brent oil steadies as demand hopes and supply curbs support

Other economic reports from the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, showed some troubling signs however. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010, the 12th monthly drop, which is the longest streak since 1999.

“Oil prices came under pressure … as weak economic data raised concerns about demand in advanced economies,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank, in a note. “Further rate hikes could dampen oil demand.”

Higher interest rates tend to lift dollar prices, making dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Expectations of tighter global supplies and rising demand from China have recently lent support to oil prices. Analysts expect China’s oil imports to hit a record high in 2023 to meet increased demand for transportation fuel and as new refineries come on stream.

ANZ’s Hynes noted that PetroChina and Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, Asia’s biggest oil refiner, have booked 10 supertankers to import oil from the US next month, equal to about 20 million barrels of crude.

