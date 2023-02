ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has downgraded the $200 million locust emergency and food security project for Pakistan to “highly unsatisfactory”, as project activities have not yet commenced.

Official documents of the project a copy of which is available with Business Recorder revealed that the project is expected to close on June 30, 2023.

Counterparts are identifying interventions to be implemented in the period prior to project closing.

