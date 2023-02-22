NAB chairman Aftab resigns

ISLAMABAD: Aftab Sultan on Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) citing “personal reasons”.

Sultan while speaking at a farewell ceremony at NAB headquarters said he has decided to resign as chairman. He said that he cannot initiate a false case against anyone nor can drop an established reference against someone merely on the grounds that the culprit is a relative of some big shot.

He said that he was extremely happy and satisfied that he was able to uphold his principles and not bowed to any pressure. Throughout his life and professional career he tried to act according to the law and never compromised on his principles, he said, adding that the constitution provided solutions to all our problems.

Sultan said that not following the constitution has resulted in the political and economic mess we find ourselves in today. Every political government is mandated by the people to complete its five years’ term and no individual or group is authorised to remove a government in the name of national interest. Continuity of political process and elections was essential, he said. “He had complete faith in the young officers of NAB to uphold the principles of high moral values and the rule of law”, he said.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan presented his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing personal reasons. The prime minister appreciated the services of Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan, it says.

According to media reports, Sultan said that he had resigned from the office a few days ago. “I was asked to do certain things which were not acceptable to me.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023