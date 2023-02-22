PARTLY FACETIOUS: What gives rise to enigmas?

“That was very funny.” “The Khan’s trek towards the Lahore High Court which without traffic should have taken less than 10 minutes flat…”

“And with traffic?”

“Define traffic?”

“That request is as ridiculous as former President Clinton’s statement that it all depends on how you define the word is.”

“To seek clarity and understand that two people engaged in conversation are on the same page is very, very, important. Otherwise….”

“Otherwise?”

“It gives rise to enigmas. See former Chief of Army Staff has emerged as an enigma cause no one really knows how he defined neutrality, then there is The Khan, he is an enigma because we don’t know whether he will keep the horrible looking ring gifted, not sold, but gifted by his Wife and…”

“Is that fair? I mean she gets to keep a three carat diamond and he gets to keep…”

“Those audios by circumventing privacy laws need to be taken up by the courts and The Khan has sent letters out….”

“I was being facetious anyway The Khan committed to ensuring the same justice for all kept the court waiting till 8 in the evening and…”

“Look at the glass as half full.”

“The court showed a commitment to the discharge of duties…”

“No no silly, The Khan’s travel plans put a kibosh on Marriyum Aurengzeb’s reportedly extravagant dinner plans and…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway I will have you know that the hard working Finance Minister was there in the assembly with all of around 60 parliamentarians none of whom were listening to him…”

“But Pakistan television was right? And that was beamed straight to Avenfield flats in London.”

“Well the state run television run from mine and your tax rupees was alternating between him and Maryam Aurengzeb.”

“Well the austerity package that the public keeps hearing about must include shutting down PTV and selling off all the expensive land it occupies…”

“In your dreams anyway Dar sahib keeps harping about Pakistan being 24 on the list in 2017 just before he slunk out of the country and 47 or 48 today….”

“What list? The list where the Prime Minister’s plane can land and…”

“I have told you once and I tell you again just shut up.”

