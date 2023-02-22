Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,949.84
High: 40,966.65
Low: 40,673.64
Net Change: 276.20
Volume (000): 55,300
Value (000): 4,088,157
Makt Cap (000) 1,550,316,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,307.80
NET CH (+) 1.17
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,701.57
NET CH (+) 46.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,070.65
NET CH (-) 7.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,643.16
NET CH (+) 14.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,080.09
NET CH (+) 22.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,339.00
NET CH (+) 91.35
------------------------------------
As on: 21-February-2023
====================================
