Feb 22, 2023
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 21, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Published 22 Feb, 2023
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,949.84
High:                      40,966.65
Low:                       40,673.64
Net Change:                   276.20
Volume (000):                 55,300
Value (000):               4,088,157
Makt Cap (000)         1,550,316,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,307.80
NET CH                      (+) 1.17
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,701.57
NET CH                     (+) 46.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,070.65
NET CH                      (-) 7.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,643.16
NET CH                     (+) 14.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,080.09
NET CH                     (+) 22.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,339.00
NET CH                     (+) 91.35
------------------------------------
As on:              21-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

