KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,949.84 High: 40,966.65 Low: 40,673.64 Net Change: 276.20 Volume (000): 55,300 Value (000): 4,088,157 Makt Cap (000) 1,550,316,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,307.80 NET CH (+) 1.17 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,701.57 NET CH (+) 46.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,070.65 NET CH (-) 7.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,643.16 NET CH (+) 14.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,080.09 NET CH (+) 22.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,339.00 NET CH (+) 91.35 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-February-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023