AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Zaheer Abbasi Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government has provided Rs48 billion so far to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), originally allocated for fuel subsidy, for disbursement to affectees of floods out of the announced Rs70 billion.

While the remaining Rs22 billion is yet to be provided by the federal government, this was stated by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety in a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) seeking the provision of an additional Rs40 billion to complete its programmed targets during the fiscal year 2023.

The ministry said that the BISP is Pakistan’s premier Social Protection programme which currently covers around nine million families under its Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) program “Benazir Kafaalat”.

The BISP also manages two Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programmes namely, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma. The BISP has been allocated a total of Rs360 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 which includes Rs240.1 billion for Benazir Kafaalat, Rs35 billion for Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Rs21.3 billion for Benazir Nashonuma programme.

Flood-hit areas: Rs8.39bn subsidy to be provided to farmers

Beside its regular programmes, the BISP also disburses cash assistance to affectees of emergency relief population on the directions of the federal government.

During the fiscal year 2023, the BISP has disbursed Rs70 billion to affectees of floods in notified districts of the country.

In addition, the BISP has disbursed Rs25,000 per affected family to around 2.7 million families under the Flood Relief programme. Total expenditure on account of disbursement under the programme as Rs70 billion as approved by the federal cabinet.

The BISP was provided with Rs48 billion, originally allocated for fuel subsidy, for disbursement to affectees of floods, while the remaining Rs22 billion is yet to be provided by the federal government.

The required amount has been adjusted by BISP through its regular programmes and would need to be provided to achieve the programmed targets for the fiscal year 2023.

In addition, the BISP also requires Rs12 billion to meet the additional budgetary requirement, during the second half of the current fiscal year, to cater for an increase in stipend to Rs831.331 per month per beneficiary for approximately 2.4 million Kafaalat beneficiaries falling in the age bracket of 50 years or above.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC floods BISP Benazir Income Support Programme fuel subsidy flood affectees Floods in Pakistan Flood Relief Cash Assistance

Comments

1000 characters

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

Read more stories