AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agri dept instructed to intensify off-season cotton management drive

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan has directed the provincial agriculture department to intensify ongoing off-season cotton management campaign to get better yield.

The campaign will also help managing the harmful pests especially Pink Bollworm in upcoming cotton crop, he said while presiding over a review meeting of off-season management of cotton at Agriculture House here on Monday.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali while briefing the Additional Secretary Agriculture said that Agricultural Extension workers are implementing the off-season management of cotton as per their target.

Apart from this, special awareness campaign is also going on for the farmers and announcements are also being made in mosques, so that the farmers should keep the cotton sticks on their Deras in small bundles while stacking them in such a way that the bases of the sticks are towards the ground so that due to the sunlight, the vermilions and larvae present in these sticks are destroyed.

Apart from this, larvae of infested Bollworms be separated and destroy trunks and keep turning the piles of the pellets upside down after a gap of fifteen days.

The owners of ginning factories have also been instructed to collect and destroy cotton tenders, seeds and waste etc. Farmers are told during the awareness campaign to wash the stored cotton seeds in stores/warehouses with ammonium phosphide so that the winter sleeping Pink Bollworms present in the seeds is destroyed.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab stressed on further mobilization of field staff so that off-season management of cotton through mass contact could be further expedited.

Later, the Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force emphasized on track and traceability for supply of fertilizers to the farmers at a fixed price and directed to take action against those involved in black marketing and overcharging.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), South Punjab, Chaudhry Imtiaz, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning, Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmad, Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and Director Agriculture (Extension), Sahiwal, Chaudhry Shahbaz Akhtar along with other officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton Agriculture Agriculture Department Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Agri dept instructed to intensify off-season cotton management drive

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories