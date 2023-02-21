Agri dept instructed to intensify off-season cotton management drive

LAHORE: Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan has directed the provincial agriculture department to intensify ongoing off-season cotton management campaign to get better yield.

The campaign will also help managing the harmful pests especially Pink Bollworm in upcoming cotton crop, he said while presiding over a review meeting of off-season management of cotton at Agriculture House here on Monday.

Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali while briefing the Additional Secretary Agriculture said that Agricultural Extension workers are implementing the off-season management of cotton as per their target.

Apart from this, special awareness campaign is also going on for the farmers and announcements are also being made in mosques, so that the farmers should keep the cotton sticks on their Deras in small bundles while stacking them in such a way that the bases of the sticks are towards the ground so that due to the sunlight, the vermilions and larvae present in these sticks are destroyed.

Apart from this, larvae of infested Bollworms be separated and destroy trunks and keep turning the piles of the pellets upside down after a gap of fifteen days.

The owners of ginning factories have also been instructed to collect and destroy cotton tenders, seeds and waste etc. Farmers are told during the awareness campaign to wash the stored cotton seeds in stores/warehouses with ammonium phosphide so that the winter sleeping Pink Bollworms present in the seeds is destroyed.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab stressed on further mobilization of field staff so that off-season management of cotton through mass contact could be further expedited.

Later, the Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force emphasized on track and traceability for supply of fertilizers to the farmers at a fixed price and directed to take action against those involved in black marketing and overcharging.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force), South Punjab, Chaudhry Imtiaz, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning, Punjab Rana Faqir Ahmad, Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar and Director Agriculture (Extension), Sahiwal, Chaudhry Shahbaz Akhtar along with other officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023