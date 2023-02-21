AVN 63.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.51%)
BAFL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
DFML 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.54%)
DGKC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.37%)
EPCL 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FCCL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FFL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
FLYNG 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.61%)
MLCF 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.29%)
OGDC 89.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-4.87%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-5.11%)
PRL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-8.05%)
SNGP 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.48%)
TELE 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
TPLP 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 112.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.18%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sindh govt issues directives for checking price hike, hoarding

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2023 06:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh government’s Directorate General for Bureau of Supply and Prices has announced that proactive approach may be adopted by all the District Controllers (Prices & Supply) and Special Magistrates (Price Control) of the District Administration, so that the common man may be benefited from their sincere efforts under the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005.

Moreover, especially for the forthcoming Holy Month of Ramadan–2023, the following strategy and recommendations to control the prices of essential commodities and to ensure the availability of essential items on regular basis in the market may be ensured to prevent hoarding, black-marketing and illegal profiteering of essential commodities, accordingly:

1- Meetings may be held with the manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, grocers, bakers, sweets, Nimco, milk, chicken, meat merchant, etc., besides consumers associations, other stakeholders and Govt. functionaries to rationalize prices and ensure availability of all essential commodities including food items in market.

2- Prices of vegetables, fruits (daily), Kiryana/ groceries (fortnightly/ monthly) and also other essential items may be fixed regularly and published in the official gazette as required under Section 7(1) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 2005 and ensure their distribution to display in the premises of shops and hawkers, etc.

3- The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars on behalf of the Deputy Commissioners along with Officers/ Officials of the Bureau of Supply & Prices and Market Committees are required to visit and monitor auction process of vegetables and fruits in the Fruit & Subzi Mandis/ Markets on daily basis, situated in their respective jurisdictions to ensure transparency and also to reduce gap between wholesale and retail prices.

4- The Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars may be directed to pay surprise visits in markets along with deputed Officers/ Officials (vigilance team) of Bureau of Supply & Prices for price checking and implement the notified Price Lists.

5- The District Administrations and the Bureau of Supply & Price, Sindh may be required to establish Control Room/ Complaint Centres in their respective offices/ jurisdictions in Sindh and inform through print and electronic media for creating awareness among the general public regarding registration of complaints and their redressal against the illegal profiteering and non-display of Price lists etc.

6- All Deputy Commissioners are requested to direct all the manufacturers/ importers and dealers of the essential food and general items to mention prices, date of manufacturing, expiry, ingredients, net and gross weight on each and every product for information of the consumers.

7- The Director General, Sindh Food Authority, is requested to take stern action against adulteration, i.e., fresh milk, spices of all sorts, pressure meat, oil, ghee, Besan/Gram pulse, etc., and expired products.

8- The District Administrations may take steps to establish Ramadan Bachat Bazaars (Sasta Bazaars) in big towns in their respective Districts and facilitate in organizing such bazaars under auspicious of the Bureau of Supply & Prices, Sindh, for sale of fruits, vegetables and Kiryana and other food items at cheaper/notified prices.

9- The Food Department/ Utility Store Corporation of Pakistan may be requested to arrange availability of wheat flour and essential food items in the Bachat Bazaars (Sasta Bazaars) at subsidized price. The organizers will be required to provide space at prominent places.

10- In addition to the above, the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan and Provincial Food Department may be requested to arrange availability of sufficient stock of essential food items throughout the Province to guard against artificial shortage & maintain smooth availability of all food items.

11- The Director General, Agriculture Marketing and the (Regional Directors Market Committee) in Sindh are requested to direct the Administrators/ Chairmen and the Secretaries, Market Committee (s) in Sindh to ensure entry of all loaded trucks/ vehicles, carriages and carts, etc., of the vegetables and fruits inside the Mandis/ Markets for proper participations and coordinate with Special Magistrate (s) and officers of BSP, Sindh in their respective jurisdiction (Subzi Mandi) to ensure transparent auction and collect data for fixation of prices by the District Controller (s) regularly in accordance with law, rules and policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government food prices vegetables prices commodities prices Pakisan food items prices Price Control hoarding groceries

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt issues directives for checking price hike, hoarding

MoS Pasha optimistic about Ninth Review prospects

Elections to KPK, Punjab assemblies: President unilaterally announces April 9 as date

Treasury accuses Alvi of violating constitution

IK given protective bail till March 3

$32.3m IDA credit for T4HP given extension by World Bank

Air tickets: new rates of FED fixed

Imposing/raising time-bound RDs, ACDs: FBR extends time period to March 31st for over 600 luxury items

Motion filed with Nepra: Govt seeks additional surcharge of Rs3.39/unit for 4 months

Export industry: APTMA demands uniform gas tariff

BISP urges ECC to give it Rs40bn more

Read more stories