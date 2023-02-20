AVN 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.49%)
BAFL 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.2%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
DFML 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.61%)
DGKC 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
EPCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.9%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
FFL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.4%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.68%)
HUBC 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KAPCO 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.55%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.11%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
MLCF 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
NETSOL 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.41%)
OGDC 89.17 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-5.45%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 71.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-5.29%)
PRL 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
SILK 0.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.75%)
SNGP 41.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.46%)
TELE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
TPLP 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.43%)
UNITY 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,059 Decreased By -60 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,321 Decreased By -400.9 (-2.72%)
KSE100 40,674 Decreased By -445 (-1.08%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -180.2 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets climb at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the open on Monday following gains in Asia. London’s benchmark...
AFP Published 20 Feb, 2023 03:09pm
Follow us

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the open on Monday following gains in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,013.40 points.

European stock markets drop at open, after records

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.2 percent to 15,518.57 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent to 7,359.63.

European stocks index

Comments

1000 characters

European stock markets climb at open

ECP protests case: Imran Khan on way to appear before LHC for bail petition

5th consecutive gain: rupee appreciates 0.36% against US dollar

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

LHC suspends ECP’s order denotifying 70 PTI MNAs

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Bangladesh shuts down main opposition newspaper

Read more stories