European stock markets climb at open

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the open on Monday following gains in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 8,013.40 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.2 percent to 15,518.57 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent to 7,359.63.