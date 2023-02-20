AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
Iran rejects Israeli claims on oil tanker attack

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 02:24pm
DUBAI: Iran denies Israel’s accusation that Tehran targeted an Israeli oil tanker on Feb. 10, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

The captain of the Liberian-flagged Campo Square said on Saturday it had been lightly damaged by an airborne object on Feb. 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible.

IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran, near bomb-grade

Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

“We strongly reject the Zionist regime’s accusation against Iran regarding the attack on the Israeli tanker,” Kanaani said during a weekly news conference.

“We are very active in maintaining security and freedom of navigation in international waters and will continue to do so,” he added.

