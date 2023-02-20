AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.61%)
DGKC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
EPCL 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.07%)
FCCL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
FFL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
GGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
HUBC 65.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 28.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
MLCF 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
NETSOL 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
OGDC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.81 (-4.04%)
PAEL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
PPL 71.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.71%)
PRL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
SILK 0.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.6%)
SNGP 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.27%)
TELE 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
TPLP 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.17%)
TRG 111.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.76%)
UNITY 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,068 Decreased By -51.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 14,359 Decreased By -362.5 (-2.46%)
KSE100 40,723 Decreased By -395.2 (-0.96%)
KSE30 15,354 Decreased By -151.3 (-0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran, near bomb-grade

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 02:12pm
Follow us

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog has found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran - very close to weapons grade - diplomats said on Monday, while the watchdog said that it was in talks with Tehran about recent findings there.

Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity since April 2021. Three months ago, it started enriching to 60% at a second site, Fordow, which is dug into a mountain.

Weapons grade is around 90%. Two diplomats told Reuters the International Atomic Energy Agency, which inspects Iran’s nuclear facilities, had detected uranium enriched to 84%, confirming an initial report late on Sunday by Bloomberg News.

“The issue is whether it was a blip in the reconfigured cascades or deliberate. The agency has asked Iran for an explanation,” one of the diplomats told Reuters.

Earlier this month, the IAEA criticised Iran for failing to inform it of a “substantial” change to the interconnections between the two cascades, or clusters, of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60% at Fordow.

Several diplomats said the change meant Iran could quickly switch to a higher enrichment level. Those rearranged cascades are the ones the first diplomat was referring to.

The United States in 2018 pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that had lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

Iran responded to the reimposition of US sanctions by breaching those restrictions and going well beyond them, to the point that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said the deal is now an “empty shell”.

Still no iaea report

Prospects for reviving the deal are dim, diplomats say, with tensions between Iran and the West high over protests in Iran, the war in Ukraine, and Iran’s continued nuclear advances eroding the time it would need to produce a nuclear bomb if it chose to. Iran denies having such intentions.

“The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran,” the IAEA said on Twitter on Sunday.

“The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate.”

IAEA in talks with Iran after reported nuclear step-up

The IAEA, which inspects Iran’s nuclear facilities, flags significant developments in Iran’s activities either in ad hoc reports to the 35-nation Board of Governors or regular quarterly ones issued before board meetings. Diplomats said on Monday that the IAEA so far had not issued any such report.

The next quarterly Board of Governors meeting begins on Monday, March 6, and quarterly reports are usually issued in the week before a meeting. “So far, we have not made any attempt to enrich above 60%.

The presence of particles above 60% enrichment does not mean production with an enrichment above 60%,“ the spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday, according to the official IRNA News agency.

Iran uranium Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi

Comments

1000 characters

IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran, near bomb-grade

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks to $0.24bn in January: SBP

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

FDI surges 102% YoY to $222.6mn in January

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

'No subsidies for wealthy': IMF 'very clear', wants Pakistan's poor protected

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Bangladesh shuts down main opposition newspaper

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Read more stories