AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
CNERGY 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.7%)
DGKC 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
EPCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
FFL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 65.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.71%)
OGDC 90.93 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-3.58%)
PAEL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PPL 71.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-4.24%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.45%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.58%)
TELE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
UNITY 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,071 Decreased By -48.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 14,418 Decreased By -303.8 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,793 Decreased By -325.8 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,368 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.89%)
Indian shares off to a muted start on US rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide

Reuters Published February 20, 2023 Updated February 20, 2023 12:14pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday on worries that the US Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer while rising concerns after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles added to the dour mood.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 17,989.55 as of 10:01 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was higher by 0.41% at 61,252.99.

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell with pharma index losing nearly 1%. Cipla, the second highest weighted stock in the pharma index, tumbled nearly 7%, to a near-seven-month low after the company’s Pithampur unit received eight observations from US drug regulator after inspection.

The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser. Beating the weak sentiment, Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after the FMCG major agreed to sell and divest brands in its foods business, including “Annapurna” and “Captain Cook.”

Samvardhana Motherson climbed as much as 5.7% after French car parts maker Faurecia agreed to sell its SAS cockpit modules arm to Motherson Group.

The ongoing concerns over the future rate hiking path in the US remained an overhang after official data showed a rise in export prices in January.

Investors await the minutes of the Fed’s meeting, due on Wednesday, to assess the US central bank’s future rate hiking path.

US markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday. Meanwhile, North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day after the country fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday and warned US forces to halt their military drills in the pacific, keeping investors on edge.

Asian markets recovered from a mixed start, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.65%.

Indian shares US Federal Reserve

