AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.07%)
EPCL 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
OGDC 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 73.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.77%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.43%)
TELE 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.86%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,107 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,575 Decreased By -147 (-1%)
KSE100 40,976 Decreased By -142.7 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,450 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tributes paid to renowned artist Zia Mohyeddin, poet Amjad Islam Amjad

APP Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:32am
Follow us

KARACHI: Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Sunday organised a prestigious ceremony in memory of renowned artists Zia Mohyeddin and famous poet Amjad Islam Amjad at Jaun Elia Lawn of ACP.

Besides Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Zahra Nigha, Kishwar Naheed, Anwar Shaoor, Azra Mohyeddin, Noor ul Huda Shah, Anbareen Haseeb Anbar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Ashfaq Hussain, Nasir Abbas Nair, Mazhar Abbas, Javed Siddiqui (online), and Hameed Shahid, the ceremony was also attended by well-known personalities related to science and literature including Wusatullah Khan , Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui, Junaid Zuberi, Ashraf, Akbar Islam and others while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of moderator.

Anwar Maqsood said that he was with Zia Mohyeddin for fifty-five years and he learned to write from Zahra Appa and learned to speak from Zia Mohyeddin. He said that he learned reading from Zia Sahib that how to read fiction and poetry, to call soft to soft, to call hot to hot, to call problem a problem. He further said that Zia Mohyeddin would always be remembered for his education and acting. He also shed light on the life of Amjad Islam Amjad.

Pakistan Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Zia Mohyeddin Amjad Islam Amjad

Comments

1000 characters

Tributes paid to renowned artist Zia Mohyeddin, poet Amjad Islam Amjad

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories