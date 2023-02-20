ILMA varsity, DHA sign MoU for scholarships

KARACHI: The ILMA University and the Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for scholarships for their deserving employees, DHA members and their children.

The MoU aims to promote academic excellence and facilitate access to quality education for the community, according to a press release. As part of the partnership, both the organisations will work together to identify deserving candidates and offer scholarships in various disciplines, including business, software engineering, computer science, media and fashion design.

Addressing the ceremony at which the MoU was signed, Vice Chancellor of ILMA University Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted the role of education in promoting economic development and social progress in the community.

He added: “We are pleased to partner with DHA Karachi for scholarships, internships, job opportunities, promotion of sports, joint academic research and joint CSR initiatives.”

Director for Marketing and Public Relations of DHA Col (retd) Kashif Fazal highlighted the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and industry partners for the development of human resources in the country.

Other senior officials of the two organisations, including Fawwad Mahmood Butt and Sajida Qureshi, were also present on the occasion.

