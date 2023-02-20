AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DFML 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.01%)
OGDC 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.29%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.5%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TRG 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.17%)
UNITY 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.38%)
BR30 14,555 Decreased By -166.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,956 Decreased By -162.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,439 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ILMA varsity, DHA sign MoU for scholarships

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: The ILMA University and the Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for scholarships for their deserving employees, DHA members and their children.

The MoU aims to promote academic excellence and facilitate access to quality education for the community, according to a press release. As part of the partnership, both the organisations will work together to identify deserving candidates and offer scholarships in various disciplines, including business, software engineering, computer science, media and fashion design.

Addressing the ceremony at which the MoU was signed, Vice Chancellor of ILMA University Prof Dr Mansoor uz Zafar Dawood expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted the role of education in promoting economic development and social progress in the community.

He added: “We are pleased to partner with DHA Karachi for scholarships, internships, job opportunities, promotion of sports, joint academic research and joint CSR initiatives.”

Director for Marketing and Public Relations of DHA Col (retd) Kashif Fazal highlighted the importance of collaboration between academic institutions and industry partners for the development of human resources in the country.

Other senior officials of the two organisations, including Fawwad Mahmood Butt and Sajida Qureshi, were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Education Students DHA scholarships Ilma University MoU signed

Comments

1000 characters

ILMA varsity, DHA sign MoU for scholarships

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories