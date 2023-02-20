AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 30.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
EPCL 46.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
HUBC 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.67%)
LOTCHEM 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.22%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.01%)
OGDC 92.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PPL 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.16%)
PRL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.5%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 114.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.92%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.38%)
BR30 14,555 Decreased By -166.6 (-1.13%)
KSE100 40,956 Decreased By -162.4 (-0.4%)
KSE30 15,439 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s CNPC set to seal big Qatari LNG deal

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2023 07:30am
Follow us

SINGAPORE/LONDON: China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter’s massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world’s no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

CNPC’s talks follow a deal announced last November by China’s Sinopec, in which QatarEnergy agreed to supply 4 million tonnes of LNG annually for 27 years, the longest duration LNG supply contract ever signed by Qatar.

“CNPC has agreed on the major terms with Qatar in a deal that will be very similar to Sinopec’s,” said a Beijing-based state-oil official who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

CNPC declined to comment. QatarEnergy did not respond to a request for comment.

“This is a good move for CNPC, securing additional long term supply from a reliable and well positioned partner. This will further insulate from market volatility, diversify supply while optimising between the state owned units,” said Toby Copson, global head of trading at Trident LNG.

Wei Xiong, analyst at Rystad Energy, said although CNPC dominates China’s piped gas imports, it still needs other import options to mitigate any potential risk, in line with China’s energy policy on supply diversification. Therefore the deal will eventually strengthen the energy giant’s competitiveness.

Sinopec said in November the gas purchase agreement was part of an “integrated partnership”, which indicated the Chinese firm could be considering acquiring a stake in Qatar’s North Field expansion export facility.

The two companies have yet to announce any stake investment.

As Beijing’s ties with the United States and Australia, Qatar’s two biggest LNG export rivals, are strained, Chinese national energy firms increasingly see Qatar as a safer target for resource investment.

Sinopec and CNPC would not opt for such long-duration supply contracts unless they were also hoping to acquire small stakes in the North Field expansion export facility, a second Beijing-based state gas official said.

QatarEnergy has maintained a 75% stake overall in the North Field expansion, that will cost at least $30 billion, and could give up to a 5% stake to some buyers, QatarEnergy Chief Executive Officer Saad al-Kaabi has said.

China LNG Qatar QatarEnergy China National Petroleum Corp CNPC Qatari LNG

Comments

1000 characters

China’s CNPC set to seal big Qatari LNG deal

Russian oil and gas will start reaching this year: govt

CASA-1000: WB, USAID withdraw funding

Turkiye and Syria: PM for dispatching relief assistance through NDMA

IEA warns of tighter energy supply next winter

Determination of tariff, PPA: KAPCO seeks ‘Consent Letter’ from CPPA-G

Measures proposed to boost protection of important installations

Consultation meeting at Presidency: ECP to take decision today

Audio leaks: Imran urges judiciary to take notice

US general warns China ‘biggest threat’ in space

US says China mulling weapons for Russia in Ukraine war

Read more stories