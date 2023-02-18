‘Mini-budget’ Dar takes the flak from opposition, govt MNAs alike

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in the National Assembly - both treasury and opposition – Friday lambasted the government, especially Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the tax-loaded ‘mini-budget’ to ‘extract’ Rs170 billion from the people to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to unlock the loan tranche.

As the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance is yet to approve the crucial Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, the lawmakers while taking part in the debate, were unanimous in declaring the mini-budget is not meant to save the cash-starved country from a possible default but it is meant to crush the poor under skyrocketing inflation.

Taking part in the debate, Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), sarcastically said that Dar “who returned home from England after bearing four-year rigorous imprisonment to rescue the sinking economy”, but left the house by throwing the mini-budget “bomb” on the poor.

“The people who call the shots could be seen spending lavishly on their dressings but befooling us here in the house of feeling the pain of the poor is not only shameful but cruel,” she regretted while referring to the lifestyle of the ruling elite shedding crocodile tears for the poor masses.

Recalling the so-called march against skyrocketing inflation in the past, she dared Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmakers to start such a march again if they are sincere with “the people. “Come and start a long march against inflation…trust me GDA MPs will be the first to join you people,” she declared.

She also questioned the ongoing celebrations to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the completion of its 50 years, saying “I want to ask you Mr. Speaker! Does the Constitution provide us any protection? Does it protect freedom of speech, life, and property, and the basic rights”.

Qadir Mandokhel of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) urged the government to lessen the burden on the poor, saying that they should be taken care of.

He also claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned to sabotage the IMF accords after audio leaks of Shaukat Tareen, Jaffer Leghari and Taimur Jhagra surfaced. “The government should take special care of the poor, the least burden should be placed on the poor people,” he added.

Salahuddin of MQM-P criticised the finance minister for being non-serious while presenting the mini-budget. “The level of seriousness was that he [Dar] left soon after presenting the bill,” he added.

“We are here with the government just because we don’t want the country to default,” he said, adding that they were here with the previous government as well to push the country out of the economic crisis.

Afzal Dhandhla, a PTI dissident, said that the taxes will only affect the lives of poor people, adding the increase in prices of gas and electricity tariffs is unjustified.

He said that focus should be given to the agriculture sector in order to steer the country out of the current quagmire, adding imposition of a ban on the import of luxury vehicles should be considered.

Agha Rafiullah of PPP said that there was no doubt that the poor were under immense pressure and that members of the government or opposition had to return to the people. “If you follow the rate method to get rid of inflation, you will get rid of it,” he said, adding that markets should be shut by 6 pm.

He asked the NA to ban vehicles with more than 1800 cc and urged MNAs to use public transport. He also emphasised the privilege of bureaucrats who possessed several cars.

“There are privileges only for the powerful and no one else,” he added. NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf stated that the recommendations of the Senate on the Finance Amendment Bill 2023 were received by the National Assembly. He furthered that the members could also discuss the recommendations.

The house also passed Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023.

The house was adjourned till Monday (Feb 20) 5pm.

